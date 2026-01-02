Pitt Freshman All-American Hits Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers just lost another big-name player.

True freshman cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On'3 Hayes Fawcett reported.

Lee was an All-ACC honorable mention, named an All-American by On3 and was on the PFF All-Freshman team. He finished the season with 31 tackles, four pass breakups and a pick-six.

Pitt will now be without three of its top cornerbacks heading into 2026. Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle are out of eligibility, leaving Zion Ferguson, Shadarian Harrison and Rashan Murray as the top starting candidates.

Lee's Impressive Freshman Season

Lee joined Pitt as a three-star quarterback/cornerback out of Milford Academy in New Berlin, N.Y., but is originally from Harrisburg, Pa. He is also the son of former Penn State defensive back Shawn Lee Sr.

Lee had a stellar freshman season and was one of the best corners on this Pitt defense. He played mostly when Battle and Lynum were dealing with injuries throughout the season but made the most of his playing time.

Lee allowed just 14 receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games this season, according to Pro Football Focus. That's an average of 5.1 yards per catch and 5.5 yards allowed per game. The most yards he allowed in a game were 36 against No. 9 Notre Dame.

"I just think he's a football player," Pat Narduzzi said of Lee in August. "We're going to find out. He's a young guy who we're not afraid to put out on the field to find out what we've got."

In his final game as a Panther in the Military Bowl, Lee played just 23 snaps and was not targeted once.

Lee made one start at Pitt, which came in the Week 3 loss to West Virginia, where he was targeted five times and allowed three catches for 10 yards in 93 snaps. Although Lee was consistent, he still struggled to see more playing time, averaging 32.9 snaps per game.

Pitt Without Lee

Pitt will be without five cornerbacks heading into 2026. Other than Lee, Battle and Lynum, redshirt freshman Davion Pritchard and redshirt junior walk-on Matthew Amofa announced that they also plan to enter the portal.

Cornerback will need to be a top target in the transfer portal. Kentrail McRae is the only incoming freshman Pitt has signed toits 2026 class. So far, the Panthers are set to have five scholarship corners on the roster next season.

Pitt's Portal Update

The following Pitt players have all announced their intentions or have been reported to enter the transfer portal:

QB David Lynch, R-So.

RB Juelz Goff, R-Fr.

WR Kenny Johnson, Jr.

WR Zion Fowler-El, R-So.

WR Jesse Anderson, R-So.

TE Malachi Thomas, So.

OT Tai Ray, R-So.

OL Lyndon Cooper, R-Sr.

OL Jackson Brown, R-Jr.

LB Rasheem Biles, Jr.

CB Davion Pritchard, R-Fr.

CB Shawn Lee Jr., Fr.

CB Mathew Amofa, R-Jr.

K Sam Carpenter, R-So.

LS Nico Crawford, R-Jr.

