WATCH: Pitt Addresses Win Over Boston College

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers completed their regular season with a dominant, 93-67 victory over Boston College at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt ended a four game losing streak with this win, which includes road losses to Notre Dame, 76-72 on Feb. 22, No. 19 Louisville, 79-68 on March 1 and 71-63 to NC State on March 5, plus a home defeat to Georgia Tech, 73-67 on Feb. 25.
The Panthers end their regular season with a 17-14 and 8-12 in the ACC, earning a spot in the First Round of the ACC Tournament, playing on March 12.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel addressed the win, speaking on the poor past two months prior and how they haven't had the season they've wanted to have.
He praised his team for their performance, as they shot 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range and also jumped out to a 48-19 lead at halftime.
Capel finally spoke on the impact his seniors had on the program, as the Panthers honored senior guard Ishmael Leggett, redshirt senior forward Zack Austin and junior forward/former walk-on Vason Stevenson.
Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe scored 15 points in the win and also dished out 10 assists for a double-double, his fifth of the season.
Pitt freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings made his third start of the season and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and five assists against Boston College.
The duo spoke on what worked well in the win and also the impact of Leggett, Austin and Stevenson.
Boston College head coach Earl Grant gave his final press conference of the season, as his team finished 12-19 overall and 4-16 in the ACC, the second worst record in the conference, missing out on the ACC Tournament.
