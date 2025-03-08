Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in one of their top targets at wide receiver to campus this summer.
Gary Hadley Jr., a Class of 2026 recruit, will make an official visit to Pitt this summer, June 5-7, the first weekend of the month, which he confirmed with Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Hadley played last season for Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Fla., but transferred to Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale for his senior season.
He had a solid junior campaign at Blanche Ely, making 30 catches for 740 yards, 24.7 yards per reception, plus four touchdowns in 12 games. He also excelled in the rushing attack, with 31 carries for 392 yards, 12.6 yards on average, for four touchdowns, and played backup quarterback, completing 33-of-44 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.
Hadley, like most of the Pitt wide receiver targets, possesses great speed, runs routes well and uses his agility to outsmart his opponents.
His big benefit compared to their other targets is that he stands 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, giving him a size advantage over most defensive backs.
Pitt offered Hadley back on Jan. 17, with wide receivers coach JJ Laster leading the way with his recruitment.
Hadley holds Power 4 offers from UCF, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Minnesota, and UCLA and SEC schools in Arkansas, Missouri, LSU, Ole Miss.
He also holds FBS offers from Western Kentucky, American Athletic schools in Florida Atlantic, Temple and Tulane, MAC schools in Eastern Michigan and Ohio, Sun Belt schools in Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, plus an FCS offer from Alabama State.
Rivals is the only recruiting site that has rated Hadley so far, making him a three-star and giving him a 5.6 rating.
Pitt also is hosting seven other wide receivers in the Class of 2026 on official visits, along with Hadley.
This includes four-star Larry Miles from Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburg, Fla. and three-stars in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla., Nyqir Helton from Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss., Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas and Santana Carlos from Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
