WR Kamarri Davis Discusses Pitt Football Offer
A 2027 receiver out of Richardson, Texas, Kamarri Davis is a 5-foot-8 speedster with 4.4 speed, the type of weapon Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell knows how to weaponize.
He earned an offer from Pittsburgh on Thursday, May 8. In his highlight reel on Hudl, whether he's blocking a punt, returning a kickoff, snagging a ball on a corner route, or running a jet sweep, his home run speed is impossible to miss.
Shortly after he announced the offer from the Panthers, Davis spoke with Inside the Panthers On SI.
I imagine you were pretty excited to land the Power Four offer from Pitt. Tell me more about that.
"Yes, sir. I came into the spring knowing that I was going to have a lot of offers, knowing that I had high expectations. Yeah, man, I just had to fill big shoes, you know?"
Can you tell me about how the offer came about?
"The night previous, the Pitt (coach), he had followed me (on social media). And I just decided to send him my film, let him know who I was.I didn't know he was going to come up the next day, and he came to my practice, and that's when he gave me the offer."
On film, I notice you make a lot of plays on both sides of the ball. Can you talk about that position versatility and where you see yourself playing at the next level?
"So my whole life, I've been playing both sides of the ball. Defense and offense. And I'm really good at both. So, coming into high school, I knew that I was going to be able to play both sides of the ball and special teams play, like, being very versatile, you know? Right now I'm at receiver, but this year I'm really hoping to play safety, the star position. Whatever the coaches want me to play at the next level, that's what I'm going to play."
What did the Pitt coach have to say when you first spoke with him?
"When he first came up to me, he introduced himself. We talked for a little bit, and he told me that he liked my film, he liked the way I play because he's a special teams coach, and he's really likes my special team clips. So, that's how he gave me the offer."
Can you tell me more about your background? Texas is a major football state. Has playing football in college been a goal of yours for many years?
"I picked up the football around four, like, a really, really young age. The reason was because my family that I came from, they really played football. My dad played it a lot...He was a really good athlete. And I had an uncle...He went to ECU, and I always looked up to him. So, he's the reason why I wear number eight. He's the reason why I play receiver. I look up to him a lot."
Next season, do you expect more of the same with playing both ways?
"Oh, yes sir. This upcoming season, I'm definitely going to be playing the star position. I'm going to be playing all over the field, star position, running back, wide receiver, special teams. I mean, playing everything. I'll be all over the field."
Has there been a school that isn't on your offer list that's been showing an interest in you?
"K-State came (to my school) and they said they really liked me."
Big picture, how are you feeling about Pitt within your early recruitment?
"Now, that was a really good offer. Now I'm really excited. I'm really excited for the season, the upcoming season. I'm ready to see what's going to happen."
