Steelers Invite Former Pitt DL to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers defensive lineman is competing for a spot on the professional level for next season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting their rookie minicamp this weekend at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, where they practice, and invited former Pitt defensive end Bam Brima.
Brima hails from Worcester, Ma. near Boston and played for Loyalsock Township High School. He made 71 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a senior and came out of high school as a three-star defensive end in the Class of 2019.
He redshirted in 2019, played in three games in 2020 and then made six appearances in 2021, making five tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack as he helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship game and make the Peach Bowl.
Brima played in all 12 games in 2022 and made his first start against Rhode Island in Week 4, with six tackles on the season.
He also played 12 games in 2023 and started two games against North Carolina in Week 4 and Virginia Tech in Week 5. He finished with 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.
Brima left the team ahead of the 2024 season, which should've served as his final with Pitt. Jim Hammett of PantherLair on 247Sports reported that Brima was ruled ineligible for the season.
He transferred to Keiser University, an NAIA school in West Palm Beach, Fla. for the 2024 season. He finished with his most productive collegiate season with 57 tackles (27 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five quarterback hits and four pass breakups.
Brima is one of four former Pitt players who are participating at the Steelers rookie minicamp. This inlcudes place kicker Ben Sauls, who signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent (UDFA), plus fellow defensive end in Nate Matlack and defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Pitt had three players go in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking offensive tackle Branson Taylor and the Minnesota Vikings selecting tight end Gavin Bartholomew, both in the sixth round, and the Los Angeles Rams taking wide receiver Konata Mumpfield in the seventh round.
