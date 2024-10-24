Syracuse Gets Two Key Players for Pitt Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Syracuse Orange got two of their key players back for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Pitt Panthers at Acrisure Stadium.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported head coach Fran Brown told him that both Orange senior linebacker Marlowe Wax and redshirt junior wide reciever Trebor Pena will play vs. the Panthers.
Brown spoke earlier in the week and said that Pena, who leads Syracuse with 42 catches and five receiving touchdowns and second with 458 receiving yards, would miss the game. The recent report from Thamel means that Pitt will have to account for a dangerous option for Syracuse in this matchup.
He had just 24 catches for 271 yards and one touchdown in 27 games the past three seasons, with 2024 serving as his breakout year in college.
Pena has helped Ohio State transfer in senior quarterback Kyle McCord have a fantastic season so far. He has completed 185-of-282 passes, 65.6% completion, for 2,160 yards and 19 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2024 for Syracuse.
His completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns rank first, second and third most in the ACC, respectively.
Wax played in the season opener vs. Ohio, but suffered an injury that kept him out of the rest of that game and the next five contests.
He played in all 49 games since beginning his collegiate career in the 2020 season and started 38 consecutive times during that time.
Wax had a solid outing in the 28-13 over Pitt last season at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., with eight tackles (six solo) and one tackle for loss. He also had a career-high 14 tackles (six solo) in the 19-7 loss to Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in 2022.
Pitt and Syracuse have faced off against each other since 1955, making it 70 straight seasons doing so, the longest running opponent for Pitt.
The Panthers hold the series lead over the Orange, 43-32-3 (W-L-D), including 9-2 since both programs joined the ACC in 2013. The Panthers have also not lost to the Orange at home since 2001, making it 10 straight wins at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium.
Syracuse ended a five-game losing streak in the series last season, with a 28-13 win at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., as they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.
