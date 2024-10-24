Allen Greene Explains Why He Chose Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- Allen Greene started his tenure as the new athletic director for the Pitt Panthers, giving his introductory press conference and allowing those in attendance a chance to get to know him.
University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Joan Gabel, who also joined Greene for the press conference, announced the hiring of Greene last week. Greene takes over for previous athletic director Heather Lyke, who spent more than seven years in the position before Gabel relieved her of her duties back in September.
Greene comes from Tennessee, where he served as Senior Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO). He also spent time as both assistant athletic director from 2009-12 and deputy athletic director from 2022-23 at Ole Miss, both deputy athletic director from 2012-15 and athletic director from 2015-18 at Buffalo, as well as athletic director at Auburn from 2018-22.
He spoke in his introduction on what led him to come to Pitt and take on the role of athletic director, which will require an understanding of the current college sports landscape and how it will evolve in the future.
Greene spoke on the coaching staff, the city and the universtiy as main reasons why he wanted to join. He also praised Gabel and the Board of Trustees, plus the city and region for serving as a great place for him and his family to live.
He also wants to improve the standing that Pitt is currently in to one that demands respect from everyone else in college athletics, which will require buy-in from the coaching staff, administrators, donors and more, which he is more than excited to do.
“So why Pitt? I got that question asked from a lot of you recently and I think there are so many different reasons why Pitt makes perfect sense," Greene said.
"Had a chance to talk to our coaches, our head coaches before the press conference and they are, “Why Pitt?” I had a chance to talk to some of our donors who support this university and support this athletics department. They are, “Why Pitt?” I had a chance to learn about the industrial history of this wonderful city and about the progressive nature, not just now, but 100 years ago, when you think about steel and you think about how to shape our country and shape our world, “Why Pitt?” That is why.
"When you think about education, when you think about healthcare, when you think about innovation and technology, that is, “Why Pitt?”
"I think about this humble community. I think about this down-to-earth community. I think about how genuine people are. That is, “Why Pitt.” Incredibly unpretentious, incredibly proud, that is, “Why Pitt?” The importance of education, the importance of athletics, finding a way to do both of those in a very excellent way. This being an AAU institution, that is, “Why Pitt?”
"Maybe most importantly for me, at my stage in my career is leadership. Wanting to make sure that I have a leader and a colleague in the Chancellor and in the Board of Trustees, where we can make sure that we are aligned to do whatever we can that is in the best interests of the University of Pittsburgh.
"Athletics simply sits under the entire umbrella at the university. Our job is to make sure that we elevate the brand, make sure that people, as I told our coaches today, respect Pitt the way that we deserve to be respected. That we market Pitt and that the brand deserves to be at the upper echelon of higher education in the country. Those are the reasons why Pitt is it."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Home Uniform vs. Syracuse
- Pitt HC Praises New Athletic Director
- Preview: No. 19 Pitt Welcome Longtime Rivals Syracuse
- Pitt Shakes Off Early Jitters in Win Over Point Park
- Former Pitt LB Narrows Transfer List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt