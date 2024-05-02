Zoo Crew Adds Pitt Panthers Legend to TBT Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a great veteran guard/forward to the Zoo Crew roster ahead of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) regional this summer.
Lamar Patterson will join the Zoo Crew, along with the likes of forwards Nike Sibande (2020-23) and Jamel Artis (2013-17). Guard Jamarius Burton (2021-23), who is supposed to play with the Zoo Crew, is now questionable due to suffering a recent injury.
Patterson spent five seasons with the Panthers from 2009-14, playing in a program record 149 games and starting in all 106 games his last three seasons, while serving as a team captain his final two seasons.
He only played in 11 games in his first season, preserving a redshirt. He averaged 9.8 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 25.0% from the field, 45.5% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
Patterson then came off the bench in 32 games as a redshirt freshman in the 2010-11 season, playing a role in Pitt winning their last Big East regular season title, as well as earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
He averaged 12.5 minutes, 2.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, respectively, while making 34.1% of his shots from the field, 22.2% of his shots from behind the arc and 69.0% of his free throw attempts.
Patterson saw an increased role the following season, starting a career-high 37 games. He scored 9.6 points, grabbed a career-high 5.3 rebounds, dished out 3.6 assists and made 1.0 steals per game, respectively, that season. He also shot 44.2% from the field and career-highs in 41.0% from deep and 77.1% from the foul line.
Despite Pitt missing out on the NCAA Tournament, Patterson excelled in the CBI, averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in the tournament, earning MVP honors.
Patterson would get Pitt back to the NCAA Tournament the next season, their final one in the Big East. He averaged 27.0 minutes, 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, respectively, while shooting a career-high 46.4% from the field, 33.6% from 3-point range and 65.6% from the free throw line.
His fifth and final season saw the best from Patterson, as he helped the Panthers move into the ACC, making the semifinals of the conference tournament in 2014.
He averaged career-highs with 32.6 minutes, 17.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game, respectively, while also grabbing 4.9 rebounds per contest as well. He shot 44.1% from the field, 38.8% from 3-point range and 75.4% from the foul line.
Patterson earned Second Team All-ACC honors for his efforts that season. He is also one of just 10 Pitt players to avearge 10+ points per game, 4+ rebounds per game and 4+ assists per game in a season.
The Milwaukee Bucks selected Patterson with the 48th overall pick in the Second Round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He wouldn't make his NBA debut until 2015 with the Atlanta Hawks, playing in 40 games from 2015-17.
Patterson has played with a number of professional teams across the world from Puerto Rico, Italy, Australia, China and New Zealand. He most recently played with South West Metro Pirates in Australia.
The Zoo Crew will play in the Pittsburgh Regional at the Petersen Events Center from July 20-24. Stars of Storrs (UConn), Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) and Best Virginia (West Virginia) will join the Zoo Crew, along with four other teams, to fight for the Championship and the $1 million cash prize.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Likely Missing Out on Kentucky Transfer
- Pitt Basketball Announces Opponent for Season Opener
- Pitt Adds Future Series With UCF
- Pitt Interested in Transfer Freshman All-American
- Former Pitt F Transfers to Minnesota
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt