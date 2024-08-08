Butler, Wisconsin to Play in 2024 Indy Classic
The second matchup of the 2024 Indy Classic has been announced. Butler and Wisconsin will go head-to-head at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 14. It is part of a double-header, which also features Purdue and Texas A&M.
The matchup between Purdue and Texas A&M was scheduled months ago, but Butler and Wisconsin were just confirmed on Thursday. It should make for some exciting nonconference action in December.
Wisconsin is coming off a 22-14 campaign in 2023-24, reaching the NCAA Tournament. Butler ended last season with an 18-15 record and played in the NIT.
This season will mark the third year of the Indy Classic. Purdue has participated in all three events, defeating Davidson 69-61 in 2022 and taking down Arizona 92-84 last season.
Prior to the inception of the Indy Classic, Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the Crossroads Classic, which featured Purdue, Indiana, Butler and Notre Dame. However, that event concluded in 2021 after an 11-year run.
"Anytime you can get against quality opponents on a neutral court, that's what you want to be able to do," Purdue coach Matt Painter said in the summer of 2023 of the Indy Classic. "We want to keep doing that. That was something, with the Crossroads Classic, that wasn't on us. Like, even though our record wasn't great in it, I thought it was great because you're playing two quality teams in Butler and Notre Dame.
"There was some other team in that that spoiled that for everybody. Just trying to be honest. And it didn't make any sense to me."
Tipoff times for the 2024 Indy Classic have not been announced yet.
