Former Purdue Star Jaden Ivey Has Marian High School Jersey Retired
Nobody attending Marian High School (Ind.) will wear Jaden Ivey's jersey number again. On Friday night, the high school retired Ivey's number, as well as the jerseys of two other players —Devin Cannady and Demetrius Jackson. All three have played in the NBA.
Ivey wore No. 13 while playing high school basketball at Marian. He would later attend La Lumiere, a prep school in La Porte, Ind.
As a high school recruit, Ivey was a four-star prospect and committed to Purdue as a member of the 2020 class. He ranked as a top-100 over player and was considered the No. 2 prospect from Indiana.
Following his high school career, Ivey played at Purdue for two seasons. He appeared in 59 career games, averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
He was responsible for a lot of big moments and clutch shots in his career, including a pair of game-winners against Ohio State. He hit a late 3-pointer against the Buckeyes as a freshman during the 2020-21 campaign.
A year later, as a sophomore, Ivey hit a buzzer beater at Mackey Arena to take down the Buckeyes.
Following the 2021-22 season, Ivey declared for the NBA Draft. He was selected No. 5 overall by the Detroit Pistons. He immediately made an impact at the next level and was named to the NBA All-Rookie second-team.
In his first three seasons, Ivey has averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Pistons.
