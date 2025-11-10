Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
It’s been a tough start to the 2025-26 season for the Washington Wizards, as they’ve won just one of their first 10 games and rank in the bottom five in the NBA in offensive, defensive and net rating.
On Monday, they’ll face a surging Detroit Pistons team that is coming off a three-point win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. The Pistons are already in the top half of the playoff standings in the Eastern Conference, and they’re looking to win as road favorites on the second night of a back-to-back.
This is a rebuilding year for the Wizards, and they have gotten some promising play from youngsters like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George through their first 10 games.
Can Washington give Cade Cunningham and company a scare on Monday?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Wizards vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +11.5 (-108)
- Pistons -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +470
- Pistons: -650
Total
- 234.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Wizards record: 1-9
- Pistons record: 8-2
Wizards vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 38.5 Points and Assists (-109)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Cunningham is a great bet against Washington:
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is off to a terrific start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 25.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3-point range.
Cunningham has cleared 38.5 points and assists in five of his last six games, falling just short of this total on Sunday against Philadelphia (37 points and assists). He is averaging 29.2 points and 11.2 assists per game over this six-game stretch.
On Monday, Cunningham has a cupcake matchup on the second night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards, who rank dead last in opponent points per game, 29th in defensive rating and 29th in opponent assists per game.
Plus, they are allowing 26.51 points per game to opposing point guards this season. Cunningham is worth a look in this market, and the only deterrent to him clearing this line may be a Pistons blowout where he ends up sitting most of the fourth quarter.
Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Bettors may want to wait and see if the Pistons rule anyone out on the second night of a back-to-back, but I think they’re in a prime spot to win this game at home.
Detroit is now 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 straight up this season while ranking sixth in the NBA in net rating.
Washington, on the other hand, has not covered in a single game that it has lost this season (0-9 against the spread), and is dead last in the NBA in net rating at -16.3.
On the road, the Wizards have posted an average scoring margin of -13.6 points, even though they upset Dallas on the road earlier this season.
Betting on this Washington team is a no go, especially with the Pistons on a six-game winning streak.
Pick: Pistons -11.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
