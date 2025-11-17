Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Pistons)
Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham has missed the team's last two games with a hip injury, but he's listed as questionable on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.
Cunningham was injured in an overtime win over the Washington Wizards where he landed on his hip on a drive to the basket. The All-Star guard had a huge game in that matchup, recording a 46-point triple-double (although he took 45 shots).
The Pistons are massive favorites at home against the one-win Pacers, as DraftKings has opened with them favored by 10.5 on Monday.
There's a chance that Detroit opts to sit Cunningham in this game, as it has a back-to-back against a much tougher team in the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Detroit, which has won nine games in a row, should be able to beat the Pacers even if Cunningham doesn't play.
If Cunningham does suit up, he could be worth a look in the prop market on Monday.
Best Cade Cunningham Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Cade Cunningham UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-190)
This prop has some weird odds associated with it (Cunningham is +148 to hit three or more 3s), but I think the UNDER is the play if the star guard does suit up on Monday.
Cunningham has made three or more 3-pointers in just three of his 11 games this season, shooting 28.8 percent from beyond the arc. He does have a few games with eight or more 3-point attempts, but he's averaging just 6.6 per game in the 2025-26 season.
This is a tough matchup for shooters -- even though the Pacers are one of the worst teams in the NBA -- as Indiana is allowing just 11.9 opponent 3s per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. Plus, the Pacers have the fourth-best opponent 3-point percentage (33.0 percent) in the 2025-26 campaign.
I love the UNDER for Cunningham if he ends up playing through his injury tonight.
