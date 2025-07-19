How Omer Mayer Performed in Israel's Win Over Spain in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Omer Mayer had another big performance for Israel in Saturday's classification game against Spain, leading his team to an 80-69 victory. With the win, Israel advances to the fifth-place game on Sunday and will play Greece.
Mayer concluded Saturday's game with 18 points, three assists, a rebound, and a steal in Saturday's contest against Spain. He shot seven-of-16 from the floor and two-of-seven from three-point range.
Through six games, the incoming Purdue freshman is now averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 assists per game. Both of those averages rank fifth among all players in FIBA U20 EuroBasket this summer.
Israel owns a 5-1 record in this year's event, with the lone loss coming to Italy in the quarterfinals. Despite owning a 19-point lead early in the third quarter, Israel was outscored 25-9 in the fourth quarter, falling 89-80 and getting bumped to the classification games.
Mayer has played in 10 games across two FIBA events this summer, also playing with Israel in the U19 World Cup in late June into early July. He averaged 20 points per game in four games, missing the final two games due to a finger injury.
That injury hasn't hindered Mayer's game in FIBA U20 EuroBasket, as he's been one of the top players in the event. We'll see if he can end on a high note with a win for fifth place on Sunday.
