Purdue Guard Braden Smith Reacts to News of Return of College Basketball Video Game
Like many gamers out there, Braden Smith's ears perked up when he heard that EA Sports was working on relaunching its college basketball video game. The Purdue guard is already anxious to get his copy.
Monday, EA Sports teased the relaunch of its college basketball video game, which is expected to return before the 2028-29 season. The last time it produced the game was in November 2009, releasing "NCAA Basketball 10."
Smith was quick to respond on social media when he learned of the news, sending out a message saying, "Need it."
During the 2024-25 season, Smith told reporters that he played video games as a way to unwind throughout the year. It helped relax him and kept him off his feet, a necessity when he logged 37 minutes per contest.
A college basketball game would provide the Purdue guard with another option when he's ready to untie his shoes and pick up the controller. But, unfortunately for Smith, the game isn't expected to launch until his career at Purdue comes to an end.
But Smith may still want a new way to relax when he's not on the court when his NBA career begins. This new college basketball game would certainly be a way to do so, and it sounds like he's already interested in making the purchase.
