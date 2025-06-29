How Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen Performed in USA's Win Over France in FIBA World Cup
Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen didn't get the start for Team USA in Sunday's game against France in the FIBA U19 World Cup, but he still had an impact in the game. The 7-foot-4 Boilermaker helped the USA to a comfortable 108-77 win over France to improve to 2-0 in Group D play.
Jacobsen ended Sunday's contest with six points, four rebounds, and a block. He converted on three-of-four shot attempts from the floor. The Purdue center logged nearly 12 minutes of action.
Jacobsen logged just over two minutes in the first half, finishing the first two quarters with just one rebound. He had a much bigger impact in the second half, playing more than nine minutes. He scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter.
Statistically, Jacobsen had a better performance than in the USA's first game against Australia. The 7-foot-4 center started for the United States and ended the contest with two points, three rebounds, and a blocked shot. He played for 8:20 in that game.
After playing games in back-to-back days, Team USA gets a day off to rest and recover before closing out group play against Cameroon on Tuesday, July 1. Tipoff is set for 11:15 a.m. ET.
