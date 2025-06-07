Purdue Basketball: Complete 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Championship Field Announced
The last piece of the puzzle is now in place for the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Championship. On Saturday, Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported that Texas Tech will be the fourth team to participate in the event, finally solidifying the field.
Purdue, Wake Forest, and Memphis were previously announced as participants in the event. It had been rumored that Texas Tech would be the fourth team, but it now seems certain that will be the case.
In an interview with Andy Katz on The Sideline, Purdue coach Matt Painter said the Boilermakers would play Memphis in the first round of the event.
Purdue has enjoyed plenty of success in multi-team events (MTEs) over the last four years. The Boilermakers have won four straight MTE tournaments and will look to make it a fifth straight in 2025.
Purdue won the Hall of Fame Tipoff in 2021, the Phil Knight Legacy in 2022, the Maui Invitational in 2023, and the Rady Children's Invitational in 2024.
Another interesting aspect of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship is a potential matchup between Purdue and Wake Forest, where former Boilermaker Myles Colvin transferred following the 2024-25 season. Colvin spent two seasons at Purdue, averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in two years with the Boilermakers.
The Baha Mar Hoops Championship is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20, and Friday, Nov. 21, at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
