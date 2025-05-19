2026 Purdue Target, 4-Star Prospect Reportedly Schedules Official Visit For June
Colben Landrew, a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, plans to visit West Lafayette this summer, according to a report from Sam Lance of ZagsBlog.com. The rising high school senior already holds an offer from Purdue.
Per Lance's report, Landrew is expected to take an official visit to Purdue from June 23-25. The 6-foot-5 guard is ranked as the No. 70 player nationally in the 2026 class. Coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers extended an offer last summer.
Landrew also attends Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) and is a teammate of 2027 four-star guard and fellow Purdue target Kevin Savage. Painter and assistant coach PJ Thompson extended an offer to Savage earlier this month.
Many schools have expressed interest in Landrew, receiving 20 offers on the recruiting front. In addition to Purdue, he's also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Cal, Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and others.
A member of Game Elite out of Atlanta, Landrew helped guide his team to an 8-0 record during the May Adidas 3SSB Sessions. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Landrew is a bigger guard who could also move over and play a smaller forward in certain situations. He's capable of knocking down the three-point shot, but has also shown the ability to finish through contact at the rim. The 6-foot-5 senior is also not a flashy dunker, but he's more than capable of throwing it down on a lob, in transition, or on a put-back rebound.
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class will be an important one, with Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all out of eligibility at the end of the 2025-26 season. It will leave some big holes to fill on the roster moving forward. The Boilers will also have Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy on a one-season rental, as both join the team with just one season of eligibility remaining.
Below are some highlights of Landrew's game and what he could bring to West Lafayette.
