NBA Boilers: Zach Edey's First Made Basket in Return to Indiana is a 3-Pointer
Zach Edey only attempted two 3-pointers during his four-year career at Purdue. It was fitting that, in his return to Indiana, the 7-foot-4 first shot attempt in Thursday's Memphis Grizzlies-Indiana Pacers game came from behind the arc.
Edey's first shot attempt at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was a 3-pointer, and he splashed it home with ease. He made it look as though he's been doing it his entire career.
That bucket from the former Boilermaker was part of a solid first quarter, in which he scored three points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked one shot for the Grizzlies.
By the sound of the clip, there were plenty of Purdue fans at Thursday night's game in support of Edey. That support is well earned, as he was a two-time National Player of the Year, brought two Big Ten regular season titles back to West Lafayette and guided the Boileramkers to their first National Championship Game appearance since 1969.
Technically, this is Edey's second trip to Indiana. Memphis traveled to Indianapolis during the NBA preseason for a game. But this was his first regular-season game in Indiana since turning pro.
In his rookie season in Memphis, Edey is averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. After his four-year career at Purdue, he was the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies.
