NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Records Double-Double in Under 20 Minutes in Grizzlies' Win

How good is former Purdue center and Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey? He recorded a double-double in under 20 minutes of action vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dustin Schutte

Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Zach Edey didn't need a lot of time to do some serious damage in the Memphis Grizzlies' 132-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The former Purdue superstar produced a double-double performance in under 20 minutes of court time.

The 7-foot-4 rookie had an incredibly efficient and productive night on Sunday, despite only playing for 19 minutes. Edey finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot. He also made six-of-10 shots from the floor and connected on both his free throw attempts.

It marked the sixth time in his NBA career that he has recorded a double-double. The Grizzlies improved to 33-16 with the win.

Edey has played in 35 games for the Grizzlies this season, making 28 starts. He's battled a variety of injuries throughout his rookie campaign, which kept him sidelined for 14 contests.

Through the first 49 games, Edey is averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He's been one of the top NBA rookies of the 2024-25 season.

Edey and the Grizzlies are back in action on Monday night, hosting the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET.

