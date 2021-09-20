Purdue Basketball Forward Mason Gillis Suspended to Start 2021-22 Season

Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated back in June.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis will be suspended for the team's first four games of the 2021-22 college basketball season, alongside the program's exhibition game and scrimmage against Providence, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Gillis was arrested in June for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 365 days of unsupervised probation in August after pleading guilty.

Gillis appeared in 28 games for the Boilermakers as a freshman last season. He made 23 starts and averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field.

Related Stories

IVEY, WILLIAMS AMONG TOP 25 RETURNING COLLEGE PLAYERS: Purdue basketball senior forward Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey were ranked among the top returning players in college basketball by Andy Katz. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball senior forward Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey were ranked among the top returning players in college basketball by Andy Katz. SHARON VERSYP RETIRES, KATIE GEARLDS TAKES OVER: Sharon Versyp coached 15 seasons for Purdue women's basketball and is the winningest head coach in program history. Katie Gearlds steps in a year sooner than expected after joining the coaching staff in March. CLICK HERE

Sharon Versyp coached 15 seasons for Purdue women's basketball and is the winningest head coach in program history. Katie Gearlds steps in a year sooner than expected after joining the coaching staff in March. BREAKING DOWN CARSON EDWARDS WITH THE GRIZZLIES: Carsen Edwards was a star for Purdue, and after playing his first two seasons on the Boston Celtics, he is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies via a trade. CLICK HERE



Carsen Edwards was a star for Purdue, and after playing his first two seasons on the Boston Celtics, he is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies via a trade. START TIME ANNOUNCED FOR TIP-OFF CLASSIC: Purdue joins North Carolina, Villanova and Tennessee for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The Boilermakers will play the Tar Heels on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNews. CLICK HERE

Purdue joins North Carolina, Villanova and Tennessee for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The Boilermakers will play the Tar Heels on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNews. 2021-22 PURDUE CONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten schedule has been released. Here's a look at the Boilermakers' 20 league matchups for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten schedule has been released. Here's a look at the Boilermakers' 20 league matchups for the upcoming season. WILLIAMS, IVEY NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS: After their performances during the 2020-21 seasons, Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams were both named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams. The Boilermakers were one of three programs to have two players recognized. CLICK HERE

After their performances during the 2020-21 seasons, Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams were both named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams. The Boilermakers were one of three programs to have two players recognized. WHY TREVION WILLIAMS RETURNED: Purdue center Trevion Williams chose to return to school instead of entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, he'll have the chance to be at the forefront of what could be a special Boilermaker team in the making. CLICK HERE

Purdue center Trevion Williams chose to return to school instead of entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, he'll have the chance to be at the forefront of what could be a special Boilermaker team in the making. PURDUE RANKED AMONG PRESEASON TOP 25: Purdue basketball has the potential to be one of the top teams in the country for the 2021-22 college basketball season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman ranked the program No. 6 in the nation in his updated preseason top 25. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!