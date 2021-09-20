Purdue Basketball Forward Mason Gillis Suspended to Start 2021-22 Season
Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated back in June.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis will be suspended for the team's first four games of the 2021-22 college basketball season, alongside the program's exhibition game and scrimmage against Providence, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Gillis was arrested in June for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 365 days of unsupervised probation in August after pleading guilty.
Gillis appeared in 28 games for the Boilermakers as a freshman last season. He made 23 starts and averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field.
