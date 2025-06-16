Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen Named Finalist for USA Basketball U19 Squad
Daniel Jacobsen is one step closer to competing with USA Basketball's U19 team for the 2025 FIBA World Cup in Switzerland. The Purdue center was one of 18 players named as finalists for a roster spot on this year's team. A total of 33 players were invited to Colorado Springs, Colo. for a tryout.
USA Basketball will travel with a 12-man roster to Europe to participate in this year's event. The 2025 FIBA World Cup is scheduled for June 28-July 6.
Jacobsen participated in the 2024 FIBA World Cup U18 with USA Basketball's National Team. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per contest, leading Team USA to an undefeated record and a gold medal in Argentina.
"We're excited about that, hopefully he makes that team and gets that experience again after starting for the U18 team (last year)," Painter told Andy Katz on The Sideline recently.
Jacobsen's first year in West Lafayette was cut short due to a broken leg suffered in the first minute of the second game of the 2024-25 season. He will likely receive a medical redshirt for an additional year of eligibility, but that's not something Purdue is concerned with at this time.
In Jacobsen's lone appearance last season, he helped Purdue earn a 90-73 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. As the starting center for the Boilermakers, he scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked three shots. He also made some pivotal plays late in the game to secure the win.
Jacobsen is one of two players who could potentially compete in the 2025 FIBA World Cup. Omer Mayer is expected to play with the Israel Men's National Team in the U19 World Cup, as well.
