Purdue Basketball Extends Offers to Two Talented Big Men in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Purdue coaching staff has extended offers to two more prospects in the 2026 recruiting class this week. The Boilermakers offered 7-foot-1 center Arafan Diane and 6-foot-10 forward Quinn Costello, hoping to add some new pieces to the class.
Diane is ranked as one of the top 100 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He's a four-star prospect from Norwalk, Iowa, and ranks as the No. 7 center in cycle. He's listed as the No. 70 overall player in the class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
"Blessed to receive an offer from (Purdue)," Diane wrote on social media.
Diane has received multiple offers from major programs. Along with Purdue, other schools that have expressed interest include Arizona State, Creighton, Florida, Houston, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon, and UConn.
The 7-foot-1 center is a traditional big man who plays extremely well in the low post. He possesses great size and strength, enabling him to dominate in the painted area. When he gets the ball in a good position, he can back down defenders and throw it down with authority. Diane also has a decent jump shot, but he's not a player who can step out behind the three-point line with consistency.
Costello is a three-star prospect, ranking as the No. 144 overall player in the class and the No. 28 power forward of the cycle, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. A product of Boston, he announced Saturday that he received an offer.
"Excited to announce that I have received a Division 1 offer from Purdue University!" he wrote. "I'm grateful to Coach (Matt) Painter, Coach (Paul) Lusk, and the rest of the staff for this opportunity. Go Boilermakers!"
Costello has received two dozen offers, including several from Big Ten programs. He holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Penn State, among several others.
At 6-foot-10, Costello is an incredibly skilled shooter, a player who can stretch the floor at the four position. He can knock down spot-up three-pointers, roll to the basket for easy points, and run in transition. His shooting ability helps his team space the floor on the offensive end.
Only one player is currently committed to Purdue's 2026 recruiting class, Mt. Vernon guard Luke Ertel. Will the Boilers add to that class soon?
Arafan Diane highlights
Quinn Costello highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
KAUFMAN-RENN EXCITED FOR CLUFF, MAYER TO JOIN: Trey Kaufman-Renn says he's "excited" to have Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer join the roster, even though they weren't at practice on Monday. He explained why. CLICK HERE
HOW KAUFMAN-RENN'S GAME CAN EVOLVE: Trey Kaufman-Renn made major improvements from his sophomore to junior season. Where can his game continue to evolve? He answered that question. CLICK HERE
ROLE FOR JACK BENTER: How does redshirt freshman guard Jack Benter fit into this year's Purdue roster? Coach Matt Painter talked about how he could potentially help the Boilers. CLICK HERE
LOYER HOPING TO IMPROVE DEFENSIVELY: Fletcher Loyer is a known offensive commodity for Purdue. So, where can he make the biggest jump entering his senior season? He wants to be a better defender. CLICK HERE