Purdue Closes Out Regular Season Ranked in Top-20 of Associated Press Poll
After a win over Rutgers and a loss to Illinois last week to close out the regular season, Purdue will head into postseason play as the No. 20 team in the country. The Boilermakers dropped two spots from last week's ranking in the Associated Press poll.
Purdue defeated Rutgers 100-71 at Mackey Arena last Tuesday in the final home game of the season. Then, on Friday, the Boilermakers dropped an 88-80 decision to Illinois in Champaign. The Boilers closed the year with a 21-10 record with a 13-7 mark in Big Ten play.
Purdue heads to Indianapolis with the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Here's a look at the final AP poll of the regular season.
Associated Press college basketball poll (March 10)
- Duke Blue Devils (28-3)
- Houston Cougars (27-4)
- Auburn Tigers (27-4)
- Florida Gators (27-4)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7)
- St. John's Red Storm (27-4)
- Michigan State Spartans (26-5)
- Tennessee Volunteers (25-6)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-7)
- Clemson Tigers (26-5)
- Maryland Terrapins (24-7)
- Iowa State Cyclones (23-8)
- Louisville Cardinals (25-6)
- Texas A&M Aggies (22-9)
- Kentucky Wildcats (21-10)
- Memphis Tigers (26-5)
- BYU Cougars (23-8)
- Wisconsin Badgers (23-8)
- Saint Mary's Gaels (27-4)
- Purdue Boilermakers (21-10)
- Missouri Tigers (21-10)
- Michigan Wolverines (22-9)
- Oregon Ducks (23-8)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9)
Others receiving votes: Drake (103), Arizona (82), UCLA (52), UC San Diego (39), UConn (38), Gonzaga (28), New Mexico (20), Creighton (18), Mississippi (17), VCU (6), High Point (4), Kansas (3), Akron (2), McNeese State (1), Xavier (1).
