Purdue Coach Matt Painter Delivers Epic Quote on Lineup Complaints
Matt Painter is entering his 20th season as Purdue's basketball coach. He's won five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and has guided the Boilermakers to 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. He knows a thing or two about winning at the highest level.
So, when he hears complaints about his team's lineup — during exhibition games — all he can do is shake his head and laugh.
There was some nit-picking over specific lineups Purdue used during its exhibition games against Creighton and Grand Valley State. That's what fans tend to do on social media these days. But Painter delivered a great quote about those complaining.
"You're just trying to get people minutes, and then some bozo tweets out, 'Hey, I really don't like this lineup,'" Painter said. "Well, I'm just trying to get people minutes so they can play in a game and get some experience ... you're up 47 in an exhibition and you don't like the lineup. OK."
Painter has become one of America's favorite coaches because of his honesty and quick wit. He delivered another great quote on Sunday.
For those who didn't like Painter's rotations in the exhibition game, don't worry, you'll probably see it tightened up to some degree on Monday night. Purdue hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Mackey Arena, the start of the regular season.
And if you don't like the lineup, that's fine, you can still tweet about it. Just know you might get roasted by the Purdue coach the next time he meets with reporters — and it's probably going to draw a laugh from the rest of us.
