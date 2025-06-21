Boiler Banter Podcast: Covering Purdue Sports, Basketball Offer Updates and More
What's new on the recruiting trail in West Lafayette? In this episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte provides some of the latest updates related to the men's basketball program.
Daniel Jacobsen earned a spot on USA Basketball's U19 Men's National Team and will be headed to Switzerland for the 2025 FIBA World Cup. Incoming Purdue guard Omer Mayer is also headed to Switzerland after Israel approved the team's travel.
Plus, Schutte runs down the list of recent offers and visits related to Purdue basketball. He also provides a brief, personal story regarding his love for the Indiana Pacers.
Links to stories mentioned in this podcast
- Omer Mayer headed to FIBA World Cup with Israel — CLICK HERE
- Daniel Jacobsen earns spot on Team USA — CLICK HERE
- 5-star Cameron Williams schedules visit — CLICK HERE
- Purdue offers 2027 guard Reese Alston — CLICK HERE
- Pair of 2026 big men earned Purdue offer — CLICK HERE
- Erick Dampier Jr. on Purdue's radar — CLICK HERE
