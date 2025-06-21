Boilermakers Country

Boiler Banter Podcast: Covering Purdue Sports, Basketball Offer Updates and More

Dustin Schutte provides a fun story about covering Purdue sports, gives updates on some of the latest Boilermaker basketball recruiting news and talks about his fandom of the Indiana Pacers.

Dustin Schutte

A Nike Basketball with a Purdue logo sits on the court of Mackey Arena
A Nike Basketball with a Purdue logo sits on the court of Mackey Arena / Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier, Lafayette Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services,
In this story:

What's new on the recruiting trail in West Lafayette? In this episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte provides some of the latest updates related to the men's basketball program.

Daniel Jacobsen earned a spot on USA Basketball's U19 Men's National Team and will be headed to Switzerland for the 2025 FIBA World Cup. Incoming Purdue guard Omer Mayer is also headed to Switzerland after Israel approved the team's travel.

Plus, Schutte runs down the list of recent offers and visits related to Purdue basketball. He also provides a brief, personal story regarding his love for the Indiana Pacers.

Links to stories mentioned in this podcast

  • Omer Mayer headed to FIBA World Cup with Israel — CLICK HERE
  • Daniel Jacobsen earns spot on Team USA — CLICK HERE
  • 5-star Cameron Williams schedules visit — CLICK HERE
  • Purdue offers 2027 guard Reese Alston — CLICK HERE
  • Pair of 2026 big men earned Purdue offer — CLICK HERE
  • Erick Dampier Jr. on Purdue's radar — CLICK HERE

View more episodes of the Boiler Banter Podcast here.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

JACOBSEN EARNS SPOT ON USA BASKETBALL: Daniel Jacobsen is headed to Switzerland for the 2025 FIBA World Cup. The Purdue center earned a roster spot on USA Basketball's U19 Men's National Team. CLICK HERE

WILLIAMS SCHEDULES VISIT TO PURDUE: Cameron Williams, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has reportedly scheduled visits to Purdue and Texas. He is a 6-foot-11 forward. CLICK HERE

PURDUE OPPONENT ANNOUNCED FOR BAHA MAR: It was announced officially on Wednesday that Purdue will play Memphis in the first round of the Baha Mar Hoops in November. Tipoff times were also revealed. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Poscasts