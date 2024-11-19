Purdue Releases Availability Report vs. No. 15 Marquette
Purdue junior forward Brian Waddell is expected to be available for Tuesday night's game between the sixth-ranked Boilermakers and No. 15 Marquette. It's the first time he hasn't been listed as "out" on Purdue's availability report during the regular season.
Per Nathan Baird of the Indianapolis Star, freshman center Daniel Jacobsen is the only player listed as "out" on the availability report for Tuesday's contest. He was injured in Purdue's second game of the season against Northern Kentucky.
Waddell missed each of Purdue's first four games with a hand injury. He played in the Boilermakers' exhibition games against Creighton and Grand Valley State.
Waddell has played in 31 career games at Purdue, scoring 25 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.
Purdue and Marquette are scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-MARQUETTE: No. 6 Purdue will play another ranked opponent this week, traveling to Milwaukee to battle No. 15 Marquette. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S 39-GAME WINNING STREAK: Purdue has won 39 straight nonconference regular season games heading into Tuesday's matchup against Marquette. The Boilers appreciate the success but have bigger goals. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FACES NEW CHALLENGE IN FIRST ROAD GAME: Purdue passed its first major test of the year, taking down No. 2 Alabama. But the Boilermakers have a new challenge, taking on No. 15 Marquette in their first road game. Is Matt Painter's team ready for Tuesday night in Milwaukee? CLICK HERE
PURDUE CATAPULTS IN RANKINGS: Purdue has jumped up to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, seven spots ahead of where it was ranked a week ago. The Boilers are 4-0 and pulled off a huge win over Alabama on Friday. CLICK HERE