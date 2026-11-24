Before anyone gets the chance to chime in, I know it's far too early to put any stock in bracket projections for the 2027 NCAA Tournament. Teams have only played a handful of games and there are still three full months of action ahead. But it's still intriguing to gauge where Purdue stands at various points throughout the year.

On Tuesday, ESPN provided an update on its latest Bracketology report, which has Purdue listed as a No. 10 seed in the West Region. Bracket expert Joe Lunardi has the Boilermakers in a play-in game against Virginia Tech in Dayton. If they defeat the Hokies, they would advance to play No. 7 seed Missouri in Pittsburgh.

Right now, Purdue has a 4-2 record. The Boilers lost to No. 22 Gonzaga and Valparaiso in the first two games of the season. They have won four consecutive games since that 0-2 start, defeating Illinois State, Ohio, Lipscomb and Oakland.

Purdue plays in the Fort Myers Tip-Off this week, battling DePaul on Tuesday and Oklahoma on Thursday. It's the start of a seven-game stretch of playing power conference and Big Ten opponents.

Over the next month, Matt Painter's team has a great opportunity to prove it deserves a higher spot than a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Is Purdue's seed too low?

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what I'll say through the first six games: based on what Purdue has done on the court, a No. 10 seed seems accurate. The Boilers have an ugly home loss to Valpo and no marquee victories on the books just yet.

Right now, it's hard to argue that Purdue deserves to be seeded any higher. But that doesn't mean the Boilers can't improve their situation, and I believe they will over time.

In its next seven games, Purdue will play DePaul, Oklahoma, Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, No. 9 Tennessee and Colorado. Only one of those opponents is currently ranked, but it still provides the Boilermakers with a great chance to add some signature wins to their résumé.

It's also important to remember that Purdue is still working through the growing pains of an inexperienced roster. Painter has compared this squad to the 2018-19 team that got off to a 6-5 start. I think you could also make some comparisons to the 2007-08 "Baby Boilers."

Purdue is coming off its most complete performance last weekend in a 95-49 victory over Oakland. The Boilers were dominant on both ends of the court, a glimpse into their true potential this season when they're clicking on all cylinders.

Right now, a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament seems fair. Don't be surprised when Purdue moves up those projections, though.

Purdue's bracket projection for Nov. 24

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a full look at Purdue's potential situation if the season ended today and Lunardi's bracket projection was accurate:

No. 10 Purdue vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (play-in game in Dayton, Ohio)

If we assume Purdue wins its first game, it would advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament and would be in the West Region (Los Angeles). Here's what that portion of the bracket looks like:

No. 10 Purdue vs. No. 7 Missouri (first round in Pittsburgh)

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 St. Thomas/No. 15 Central Arkansas (first round in Pittsburgh)

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