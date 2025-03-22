WATCH: Matt Painter Partakes in Postgame Frisbee Toss With Media After Beating McNeese
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — It's all fun and games after you make it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, apparently. Following Purdue's 76-62 victory over McNeese in the second round, coach Matt Painter partook in a little postgame Frisbee toss with a member of the media to celebrate.
Following Saturday's victory, Painter was asked if he'd like to take part in the "postgame tradition" of throwing around a Frisbee with the media. It was something UConn coach Dan Hurley has done in the past, which then incentivized the Purdue leader.
After a few tosses back and forth, Painter walked away making a few jokes. FOX posted video of the interaction from Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday.
Purdue defeated High Point 75-63 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and then pummeled McNeese to advance to the Sweet 16. The Boilermakers will be essentially on their home turf, with the Midwest Region being played in at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
If Purdue is able to win two more games next weekend, Painter may start throwing Frisbees around in postgame pressers more often.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE GAME STORY: Purdue completely dominating McNeese early and cruised to a 76-62 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Next up? The Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER: At times, Purdue has has relied heavily on its "Big Three" players. But in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the depth of the Boilers really shined. CLICK HERE
SWEET 16 TICKETS: For the eighth time under coach Matt Painter, Purdue has advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's where fans can purchase tickets. CLICK HERE
WADE GETS TECHNICAL: Upset with how calls were falling in the second half, McNeese coach Will Wade and player Christian Shumate were hit with technical fouls vs. Purdue. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-MCNEESE LIVE BLOG: No. 4 seed Purdue plays No. 12 seed McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Follow along as we provide updates throughout the game. CLICK HERE