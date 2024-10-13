WATCH: Purdue Basketball Releases Video from Team Scrimmage
Well, college basketball season hasn't arrived just yet, but Purdue basketball's social media team is providing fans with an appetizer. On Sunday, the Boilermakers released footage from a recent team scrimmage, providing a preseason glimpse of the 2024-25 squad.
After finishing 34-5 and reaching the National Championship Game in 2023-24, Purdue enters the 2024-25 season with high expectations. The Boilers are picked to win a third straight regular season Big Ten title and junior guard Braden Smith has been named the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.
Matt Painter enters his 20th season at the helm and the Boilers return a lot of talent from last year's team, including Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Cam Heide, Myles Colvin and Caleb Furst. Plus, Purdue brought in a highly-touted recruiting class, highlighted by guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox, as well as 7-foot-3 center Daniel Jacobsen.
On Oct. 26, Purdue will travel to Omaha for a charity exhibition against Creighton. The Boilermakers then have an exhibition game against Grand Valley State at Mackey Arena on Oct. 30 before opening the regular season in West Lafayette against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Below is the video of Purdue's scrimmage, which was shared on Sunday morning:
