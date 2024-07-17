WATCH: Purdue Shares Glimpse of Freshman Gicarri Harris Getting Buckets at Practice
Freshman guard Gicarri Harris seems to be fitting in quite well early in his Purdue career. On Tuesday, the basketball team's social media account shared videos of the Boilermaker rookie getting a few buckets during practice.
Purdue's social media team shared videos of Harris knocking down a few shots during practice. That's a good sign for the freshman, who could be a contributor for Matt Painter's team early in his career.
Below are two clips from Harris at practice:
Harris was considered one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, ranked as high as No. 66 nationally, per 247Sports. He's also part of Purdue's five-man freshman class that ranks in the top-20.
Harris is coming off an impressive senior season at Grayson High School (Ga.). He averaged 17.6 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while leading his team to a 30-2 record. Grayson won a Georgia state title.
When his high school career came to an end, Harris became Grayson's all-time leading scorer. In May, he was named the Male Athlete of the Year by WSB-TV, an Atlanta news station.
"I came here as a freshman just working on my game every single day," Harris said after receiving the honor. "It taught me new things every single day that I can put onto the court and they taught me how to be a better person off the court, as well."
While Purdue has plenty of talent returning from last year's 34-5 squad, it's a good sign to see a freshman like Harris acclimating so well. It could be a sign of big things to come from the four-star guard.
