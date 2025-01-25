WATCH: Purdue's Caleb Furst Throws Down Alley-Oop From Braden Smith vs. Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's offense was so exciting in the first half on Friday night that senior forward Caleb Furst wanted in on the action. Late in the opening half, Furst threw down a lob pass from Braden Smith for an easy alley-oop for the Boilermakers in Friday's game against Michigan.
With the Boilermakers leading the Wolverines 48-21 with two minutes remaining, Braden Smith was able to get out into transition after a defensive stop. The junior guard found Furst, who flew to the basket and threw down the alley-oop with authority, extending Purdue's lead.
It was part of an impressive half from the Boilers, which took a 51-26 advantage into the locker room.
Furst ended the half with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He continues play extremely well on the defensive end, and was rewarded for his hustle on Friday night.
Smith concluded the first half scoring 14 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists.
