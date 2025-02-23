WATCH: Purdue Silences Assembly Hall Crowd with 24-6 Run to End 1st Half vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Assembly Hall is known as one of the most hostile environments in college basketball, but Purdue put a silencer on the Indiana crowd late in the first half of Sunday's rivalry showdown in Bloomington.
The Hoosiers got off to a hot start, taking a 19-13 advantage with 11:34 to play in the game. Then the Boilermakers kicked it into high gear. They closed out the half on a 24-6 run and took a 37-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Fletcher Loyer, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide all hit some big shots in that stretch to put Purdue on top after 20 minutes. Loyer ended the half with nine points to lead the Boilermakers. Colvin and Trey Kaufman-Renn each finished with eight points and Braden Smith scored seven.
That's not a bad way to close out a half.
Purdue is looking to sweep the series against Indiana. The Boilers defeated the Hoosiers 81-76 in Mackey Arena back in January. They've won three straight games in the in-state rivalry.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE FANS REACT TO LEAL'S KICK: Indiana's Anthony Leal appeared to kick Purdue's Caleb Furst below the belt in Sunday's game, but the IU guard was not hit with a flagrant foul. Purdue fans were not happy. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-INDIANA: Purdue and Indiana will meet at Assembly Hall for a rivalry rematch. Television and radio information, key stats, top players and more for Sunday's game. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS SOCIAL MEDIA: Purdue coach Matt Painter was asked how players deal with criticism on social media during a losing stretch. He provided a thoughtful and honest response. CLICK HERE
PAINTER AMONG COACH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES: Purdue coach Matt Painter is one of 15 candidates for the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year award. He was last year's Big Ten Coach of the Year. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SECURES BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SPOT: For the first time ever, some teams will be left out of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has already secured its spot in the event, along with five other teams. CLICK HERE