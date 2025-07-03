When to Watch Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer in FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals
Purdue has been represented well in this year's FIBA U19 World Cup. Both Daniel Jacobsen (USA) and Omer Mayer (Israel) have guided their respective teams to undefeated records in group play, as well as wins in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
Team USA defeated Jordan 140-67, and Israel took down Cameroon 86-82 on the first day of tournament play. That means both teams will be in action in the quarterfinal round on Friday, July 4.
Jacobsen and USA are scheduled to play Canada at 11:15 a.m. ET. Mayer and Israel will play Slovenia, though the tipoff time is much earlier, set for 5:45 a.m. ET. Both games will be available on FIBA TV's YouTube channel.
Jacobsen enjoyed his best performance of the World Cup in USA's win over Jordan. The 7-foot-4 center finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, five blocks, and two assists. He made seven of nine shots from the floor, with his only two misses coming behind the three-point line.
Through four games, Jacobsen is averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.
Mayer has been outstanding for Israel in the FIBA World Cup this summer. He leads the event in points per game (23.7), which includes a 33-point performance in Israel's Round of 16 win over Cameroon.
Mayer's 33-point point-performance is currently the single-game record for this year's event. In three games, he's averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per contest.
Below are links to the USA vs. Canada and Israel vs. Slovenia on Friday.
Israel vs. Slovenia (5:45 a.m. ET)
USA vs. Canada (11:15 a.m. ET)
