Daniel Jacobsen Dominant in USA's Convincing Win Over Jordan in FIBA U19 World Cup
Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen had his best performance of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Wednesday's Round of 16. The 7-foot-4 Boilermaker was dominant on both ends, helping lead USA to a convincing 140-67 win over Jordan.
Jacobsen scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds, and blocked five shots in Wednesday's win. He also had two assists and logged 20 minutes in the game, his highest usage of the tournament.
Jacobsen closed out the game converting on seven-of-nine shot attempts from the floor, with both of those misses coming from behind the three-point line. He also made his only free-throw attempt of the game.
It was the most productive Jacobsen has been since arriving in Switzerland with Team USA. In fact, the Purdue center has had his two best performances in the last two games USA has played.
Tuesday, Jacobsen scored seven points, collected nine rebounds, and blocked a shot in a 129-70 win over Cameroon. The United States is a perfect 4-0 in World Cup play.
Through four games, Jacobsen is averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.
Jacobsen began FIBA World Cup play as the starting center for the United States, but has come off the bench over the last three games. He has truly thrived in that role, providing his team with plenty of productive minutes in a reserve role.
USA vs. Jordan full game
