ESPN Analyst Projects Potential NFL Landing Spot for Purdue OL Marcus Mbow
Former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has been somewhat of an under-the-radar prospect in this year's NFL Draft class. But with the 2025 NFL Draft sneaking up in a few weeks, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid believes that the Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot for the former Boilermaker.
In several mock projections leading up to the NFL Draft, Mbow has often been labeled as a third-round selection in this year's event. However, Reid believes that if the former Purdue standout is still available after the Seahawks makes their first round selection, they should target the offensive lineman.
Mbow was labeled as a "prospect to fill a need outside Round 1" in ESPN's latest draft analysis.
"He could excel in a zone scheme, which is what new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak likes to run," Reid wrote. "His easy movement skills and physicality at the point of attack would project well as an early starter in Seattle."
Seattle would have plenty of opportunities to select Mbow in the draft. The Seahawks will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks to their name. They have the 18th pick in the first round and will also have two second round picks (50 and 52), two third round picks (82 and 92) a fourth round pick (137), two fifth round selections (172 and 175) and two seventh round picks (223 and 234).
The Seahawks are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they finished 10-7 but did not reach the playoffs.
Mbow was a consistent starter at Purdue throughout his career, making 32 starts along the offensive line during his time in West Lafayette. After starting in all 12 games up front for the Boilermakers in 2024, he accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl and participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.
During his time in Mobile, Ala. at the Senior Bowl, Mbow received high praise from executive director Jim Nagy.
"Get familiar with Mbow," Nagy said in January. "Extremely athletic ... fastest rising offensive line prospect in this year's class. Some NFL teams project him as high-end starting (offensive guard). Trending toward top-100 pick."
Offensive line is considered an area of need for Seattle heading into this year's draft. Will the former Boiler fill that void later this month?
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 24 and runs through Saturday, April 26.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE ADDS FORMER TSU LINEBACKER: Purdue landed Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis from the transfer portal on Monday. He had 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a freshman in 2024. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS 2026 LINEBACKER: Brayden Sweeney, a three-star linebacker out of Michigan, announced his verbal commitment to Purdue over the weekend. He's a member of the 2026 class. CLICK HERE
DANIELSON RETIRING FROM CBS: Gary Danielson, a former Purdue and NFL quarterback and longtime college football broadcaster, has announced he'll retire after the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
BOILERS CHANGING SPRING GAME FORMAT: Purdue football coach Barry Odom revealed that the Boilermakers won't host a traditional "spring game" this year, instead implementing a "spring showcase." CLICK HERE