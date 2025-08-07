Barry Odom Confirms USC Transfer Receiver No Longer with Purdue Football Team
One of Purdue's transfer receivers is no longer with the team. Charles Ross, a redshirt senior wide receiver who came to West Lafayette via USC, is not expected to return to the Boilermakers, coach Barry Odom said on Thursday.
Ross was entering his sixth college football season in 2025. He spent his freshman season at Nevada (2020), then played at San Jose State from 2021-23. The receiver played at USC last year.
“Right now, he’s not on the team active,” said Odom. “That would be where we’re at with him right now.”
Odom confirmed that Ross's absence from the team is health-related. When asked if he expected the receiver to return to the team for the 2025 season, the Purdue coach said, "I do not."
No further details were provided.
Ross participated in spring practices with Purdue but had not been on the field during fall camp. He was one of 80 newcomers — transfers and recruits — to join the Boilermakers roster for the 2025 season.
He is still listed on Purdue football roster online.
Across five college football seasons, Ross had totaled 70 receptions for 904 yards and four touchdowns. Last season at USC, he appeared in three games and caught one pass for 11 yards.
