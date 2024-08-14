Big Ten Daily (Aug. 14): Finebaum Already Casting Doubt on USC in 2024
If you ask Paul Finebaum, there's no point for USC to really even step on the field in 2024. The SEC Network host and longtime college football pundit is already dismissing the Trojans as College Football Playoff contenders — taking plenty of shots at Lincoln Riley in the process.
During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Finebaum was asked about potential paths to the College Football Playoff for USC and Michigan. He gave the Wolverines an outside shot to reach the 12-team field.
However, he has no faith that USC will find itself competing for a national championship, saying things will go off the rails in the Week 1 game against LSU.
"I think that's where it starts to unravel to Lincoln," Finebaum said. "People will be able to turn off the TV and go to sleep early that night because it won't be that close."
USC is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press preseason poll heading into the 2024 season. The Trojans made a change at defensive coordinator, bringing in D'Anton Lynn to improve on that side of the football.
But with four ranked opponents on the schedule — beginning Week 1 against No. 13 LSU — will the Trojans make enough strides defensively to make a Playoff run? Finebaum says no.
"I don't think Southern Cal has any chance at all — they're not within a couple of timezones of making the CFP," Finebaum said. "Southern Cal, to me, isn't going anywhere except maybe seeing Lincoln Riley depart in a year or two.
"I'm just so underwhelmed by what he's done there. He had the first big year with Caleb Williams, and then he train-wrecked it."
Riley has been at USC only two seasons, posting a 19-8 record. He led the Trojans to an 11-3 campaign 2022 before finishing with an 8-5 record last year.
Yes, USC fell short of expectations in 2023, but is that really enough reason to disregard their entire season? For Finebaum, apparently it is.
Fleck provides injury updates on Jackson, Taylor
Injuries occur throughout the course of fall camp, but Minnesota is dealing with some issues regarding two key players: receiver Daniel Jackson and running back Darius Taylor. Fortunately, it sounds like both will return to the field soon.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck was asked about the injury situations regarding both players. He provided positive updates on both.
Yeah, he's done some stuff with our trainers. He's done a lot of group and done a lot of the walkthrough," Fleck said of Jackson. "But the trainers decided to hold him out a few extra days and they have to call on that. So we feel great about where he's at and he'll be back here soon."
Jackson was Minnesota's top receiver a year ago, hauling in 59 passes for 831 yards and eight touchdowns. Taylor was the team's top running back, piling up 799 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries.
"The good thing is it's nothing serious," Fleck said of Taylor's injury. "He's with our trainers and they're going to keep evaluating him, but he's had a great camp until now. He's done a really good job, so we'll see what they say."
Jim Harbaugh bails again
Jim Harbaugh won't be returning to Ann Arbor, after all. The former Michigan coach has respectfully declined the invitation to serve as the honorary captain for the Wolverines' season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
Coach Sherrone Moore said Harbaugh is invested in his current role as the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. With the NFL season rapidly approaching, he didn't want to take time away from his squad.
“He didn’t feel like he could leave his team,” Moore said. “In true coach Harbaugh fashion, (he) wanted to be in the foxhole with his team and not wanting to make it look like he was taking a deep, long bow.
“So, he’s not going to make it for the game.”
The NCAA recently hit Harbaugh with a four-year show-cause and a one-year suspension for impermissible contact with players and recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many believed the invitation from Michigan was to poke fun at the NCAA's ruling.
Moore insisted that was not the case.
“It was really to honor him, for what he’s done for Michigan,” he said. “He came back for nine years and took us to where we are right now. It was really nothing besides that.”
