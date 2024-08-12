Big Ten Daily (Aug. 12): Big Ten Lands 6 Teams in 2024 Preseason AP Poll
With less than two weeks remaining until the first college football kickoff of the 2024 season, the Associated Press released its preseason top-25 poll. Six Big Ten teams were included in the first rankings of the year, with three others receiving votes.
Georgia comes into the season as the top-ranked squad in the country. The two highest-ranked Big Ten teams are Ohio State (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 3). The two are expected to meet in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game at season's end.
Texas and Alabama rounded out the top-five.
Penn State (No. 8) and Michigan (No. 9) also cracked the top-10. Further down in the polls, USC (No. 23) and Iowa (No. 25) rounded out the Big Ten's representation in the AP poll. Others receiving votes included Washington, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Here's a complete look at the preseason top-25 (Big Ten teams in bold):
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Missouri Tigers
- Utah Utes
- LSU Tigers
- Clemson Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Arizona Wildcats
- Kansas Jayhawks
- USC Trojans
- North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Iowa Hawkeyes
Others receiving votes: Louisville Cardinals (111), Virginia Tech Hokies (77), Boise State Broncos (47), SMU Mustangs (33), Iowa State Cyclones (33), Liberty Flames (32), Washington Huskies (23), West Virginia Mountaineers (17), Memphis Tigers (16), Nebraska Cornhuskers (16), Wisconsin Badgers (15), UTSA Roadrunners (6), Tulane Green Wave (5), Appalachian State Mountaineers (4), Kentucky Wildcats (3), Auburn Tigers (2), Colorado Buffaloes (1).
Jim Harbaugh named honorary captain
As it turns out, Jim Harbaugh will be in Ann Arbor for Michigan's season opener, after all. The three-time Big Ten championship coach will be at "The Big House" on Saturday, Aug. 31 for the Wolverines' Week 1 game against Fresno State, serving as honorary captain.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told the 1 Star Recruits podcast that Harbaugh would return to Ann Arbor for the game. After guiding the Wolverines to a national championship last season, Harbaugh took a job in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I look forward to seeing him in September and I look forward to having him back here in Ann Arbor for that game,"Manuel said. "A lot of respect. That man was the captain of our [1986] team and led us to the Rose Bowl."
The announcement came after Harbaugh received a four-year show-cause and a one-year suspension from the NCAA for his alleged role in impermissible contact with recruits and players during the COVID-19 pandemic. His punishment runs through August 2028.
Michigan went 89-25 in nine seasons under Harbaugh. The Wolverines won three Big Ten titles, made three College Football Playoff appearances and won last year's national championship.
Michigan hosts Fresno State in the Week 1 opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.
