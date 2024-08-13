Big Ten Daily (Aug. 13): Conference Athletes Win Record 98 Olympic Medals
The Big Ten was represented well during the 2024 Paris Olympics. A total of 356 current and former athletes from the conference participated in the Summer Games and earning 98 medals, a new league record.
Athletes with Big Ten ties won 27 gold medals, another conference record. The conference also had 31 silver and 40 bronze medals. Previously, the Big Ten's record for total medals and gold medals was set at 51 and 22, respectively.
The Big Ten's high number was aided by the addition of four new schools — Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. That certainly helps the medal count from Paris.
"Big Ten athletes won medals for 13 different countries and territories: Australia, Canada, Dominica, France, Germany, Great Britan, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Poland, Puerto Rico, Spain, New Zealand and United States," the conference wrote in a news release.
"Fourteen medalists, along with 78 other Olympians, are expected to return to campus and compete in various sports this year in the Big Ten Conference."
Northwestern settles on temporary stadium name
The temporary football stadium on Northwestern's campus is getting ready for the season. The new structure — which will house the Wildcats through the 2025 season — finally has a name.
Monday, the school announced that it reached a two-year naming-rights partnership with Northwestern Medicine. The temporary stadium will be named Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium for the next two football seasons.
"We are honored to expand our partnership with Northwestern Medicine, as they continue to invest in our University, including Northwestern Athletics," said Northwestern University president Michael Schill. "This partnership will help bring our innovative venue on the lakefront to life and bring our community together. I would also like to thank the Martin Family for their continued support of Northwestern Athletics and the University."
It took Northwestern some time to find a solution for home football games for the next two seasons. The school has demolished Ryan Field and is constructing a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium to call home.
Eventually, Northwestern decided to build a temporary structure so it could still play a majority of its home football games in Evanston. The Wildcats did schedule two games at Wrigley Field, playing Ohio State (Nov. 16) and Illinois (Nov. 30) at the Friendly Confines.
"As the health care provider for the University's students and athletes, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership and continue supporting the Wildcats in this new venue," said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and chief executive officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare.
Northwestern hosts Miami (Ohio) in its season opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
