Big Ten Daily (Aug. 9): ESPN Releases 2024 Big Ten Preseason Power Rankings
Summer is moving fast, isn't it? In just a few weeks, Big Ten football returns to the field in all its glory. Do you need a tissue to dab the tears from your eyeballs? Go ahead and take a second to recover from the good news, we'll wait.
Good? Good.
With the college football season creeping closer, several outlets are releasing their final preseason predictions for 2024. This week, ESPN dropped its Big Ten preview, which included preseason power rankings.
It comes as no real surprise that Ohio State an Oregon are in the top-two spots, as many believe the Buckeyes and Ducks will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7. Where do the other teams fall?
Here's a look at ESPN's Big Ten preseason power rankings, as the conference embarks on its first year with 18 teams:
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Michigan Wolverines
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- USC Trojans
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Washington Huskies
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Northwestern Wildcats
- UCLA Bruins
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois' Cole Rusk suffers season-ending injury
Some unfortunate news emerged out of Champaign this week. Tight end Cole Rusk, who transferred to Illinois from Murray State, sustained a season-ending injury.
"After a great offseason and tons of excitement to live out a lifelong dream this season, I'm saddened to say I've suffered a season-ending knee injury," Rusk wrote on X. "I'm already looking forward to coming back even better than before, and I'm in great hands here. I trust in God's timing and am still incredibly excited for our team to do big things this year. I came here to help us win, and I will do whatever it takes."
Rusk is in his first season with the Fighting Illini. He was a third-team FCS All-American selection in 2023 after hauling in 39 receptions for 507 yards and six touchdowns at Murray State.
