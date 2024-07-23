Big Ten Daily (July 23): Netflix Featuring Ex-Michigan Staffer in New Documentary
Interested in learning more about former Michigan staff member Connor Stalions, the man at the center of the football program's sign-stealing scandal? Well, Netflix has you covered this August.
Monday, Netflix announced that it will run a documentary entitled "Sign Stealer" as part of its "UNTOLD" series. The episode about Stalions is set to drop on Aug. 27, just a few days before Michigan takes the field against Fresno State in Week 1 of the college football season.
The NCAA is still wrapping up its findings regarding the sign-stealing scandal, per Yahoo Sports.
During the 2023 season, information leaked that Michigan was illegally stealing signs, creating a competitive advantage. Stalions was considered the be the central figure in the controversy, which continued to be a storyline throughout the Wolverines' 15-0 run to a national championship.
As a result of the allegations of sign stealing, Stalions was fired by the school and then-coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games. He missed the final three contests of the regular season, but Michigan still posted wins over Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan went on to defeat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game and Alabama in the Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship Game. The Wolverines took down Washington 34-13 to claim their first title since 1997.
Because of the sign-stealing allegations involving Stalions, many believe Michigan's wins and national championship from the 2023 season should be vacated.
Jalen Berger commits to third Big Ten school
Running back Jalen Berger will soon be suiting up for a third Big Ten school. According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the former four-star recruit has committed to UCLA after entering the transfer portal.
Berger spent the last two seasons at Michigan State before deciding to explore other options. He spent the first two years of his college career at Wisconsin.
Berger was given a moderate role at Wisconsin in his freshman season in 2020, rushing for 301 yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries. He didn't have the same level of responsibility the following year, carrying the ball just 24 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Following the 2021 campaign, Berger transferred to Michigan State. In 2022, the running back piled up 683 yards on the ground, added 128 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns. He totaled just 93 yards during the 2023 campaign.
Berger heads to UCLA having rushed for 1,165 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. He joins a Bruins team that is led by new coach DeShaun Foster, who replaced Chip Kelly. UCLA finished last season with an 8-5 record.
