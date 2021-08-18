Big Ten Daily: Scott Frost, Nebraska Football Under NCAA Investigation for Possible Violations

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Football program are under investigation by the NCAA, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat out practice Wednesday for rest and former Maryland running back Jake Funk was mic'd up for his first NFL preseason game. Here's the latest around the Big Ten.

The NCAA is launching an investigation into the Nebraska football program after reports surfaced of potential violations, according to Brett McMurphy from Action Network.

The report indicates that the program is under investigation for improperly utilizing analysts and consultants during practice periods and games. The school making the claim reportedly has "significant video footage" to confirm the violations occurred in the presence of coach Scott Frost and other members of the staff.

"We just wanted to acknowledge that there is an NCAA investigation that is currently engaged with our athletic department and our football program specifically," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told reporters Wednesday. "We want you to know that we have complied 100% with the NCAA and been very collaborative with our approach with them with all of their investigation.

"We will continue to do whatever the NCAA asks us to do. Our coaches, including Coach Frost, have done a great job and been very accessible working with the NCAA as we work through these investigations."

Frost told reporters Wednesday that any of the team's workouts were approved by his superiors.

"Everything we did through COVID was in the best interest and health of our players in mind and everything we did was approved by athletic department administration and campus administration,'' Frost said.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Held Out of Wednesday Practice

Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud did not practice Wednesday, according to reports. While the initial announcement may seem alarming, it was simply a day of rest for the redshirt freshman quarterback.

“Something typically we do is just shut them down at times with their arms,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day told Cleveland.com's Nathan Baird.

“So that’s all that was.”

Stroud is competing for the Buckeyes' starting spot with teammates Kyle McCord and Jack Miller. He has been impressive in camp, but the addition of top recruit Quinn Ewers only increases the competition.

Ohio State is set to open its season on the road against Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

Former Maryland RB Mic'd Up During First NFL Game

When the Los Angeles Rams took the field for their first game of the 2021 NFL preseason, former Maryland star running back Jake Funk was mic'd up. The rookie was competing in the first professional game of his career.

Funk finished the game with five carries for 12 yards in a 13-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a seventh-round draft pick this year after recording 519 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Terrapins in his final college season.

Funk earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

