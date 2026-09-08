Boiler Breakdown: Purdue's Most Underrated Transfer Is Already Making His Case

Barry Odom brought in 20 Power Four transfers this offseason to fill the holes left after last fall’s 2-10 campaign. Of those 20, there may be none capable of making a bigger impact than Don Saunders.

Saunders has always flown under the radar. He didn’t pick up football until his senior year of high school, but the 6-foot-4 defensive back impressed enough in that one season to earn a scholarship from FCS program Cal Poly.

It was only a matter of time before Saunders proved he belonged on a bigger stage. He quickly picked up the college game at Cal Poly, transitioning from safety to cornerback and flourishing with a three-interception season that earned him second-team All-Big Sky honors and interest from Power Four programs.

That interest led him to Texas A&M for his junior campaign, where he got lost in a deep cornerback room and was forced to redshirt. Due to a lack of playing time, he transferred to Utah, where he still struggled to receive the recognition he likely deserved. That’s why, for his final season of eligibility, the redshirt senior chose Odom and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Being underrated continued to be a theme at his final collegiate stop. 247Sports rated Saunders as just the 13th-ranked incoming transfer in Purdue’s portal class this offseason, behind players such as Jerrick Gibson, Jaden Mangham and Elo Modozie.

Saunders makes his mark

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Don Saunders (7) celebrates with defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Indiana State Sycamores during the third quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, there may not have been a bigger defensive impact in Friday’s matchup against Indiana State than what Saunders delivered in the fourth quarter. Needing a play to cap off Purdue’s victory, Saunders jumped a pass from former Boilermaker Brady Allen and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown.

In his debut in front of the fans at Ross-Ade Stadium, the long-underrated cornerback delivered Purdue’s first pick-six since 2022.

“I mean, I was just doing my job, broke on the ball, and made the play,” Saunders said. “I was just blessed to be out there for my first game as a Boilermaker, and I’m just forever grateful.”

By the time this season is over, Saunders could go down as one of Purdue’s most underrated transfer portal additions. Beyond the interception, Saunders was targeted just three times Friday night, allowing only one catch for negative three yards. That’s the type of impact Purdue has been desperately needing in its secondary.

Paired alongside standout junior Hudauri Hines at cornerback, Purdue’s secondary should continue to improve from last season. The two complement each other like salt and pepper, with the lengthy Saunders always capable of making a play.

Given another opportunity to prove the skill so many have overlooked, Saunders is simply grateful for the chance to suit up in West Lafayette.

“I think it’s just a blessing to be here. Since I got here in January, there was no animosity or anything. It was just love from the jump,” Saunders said. “I love this team. I love going out there with my brothers, and I’m just blessed that I got to do it.

“Tonight was my first one, and we got 11 more guaranteed. But I'm just blessed. I'm blessed to be here on this team.”

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