Can Purdue Reach Bowl Eligibility? What ESPN's FPI Says About Remaining Schedule
Everyone understood Purdue's schedule would be a challenge as Barry Odom entered his first year as the head coach of the program. The Boilermakers are off to a 2-3 start in 2025, and life won't get much easier over the next two months.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Purdue played the 13th-toughest schedule in college football through Oct. 4, a result of playing USC, No. 16 Notre Dame, and No. 17 Illinois in consecutive weeks. The slate was cushioned by games against Ball State and Southern Illinois in the first two weeks of the season.
There really isn't much relief moving forward, either. Per ESPN's FPI, Purdue will have the 15th-most difficult schedule through the end of the season. That strength of schedule is bolstered by games against No. 15 Michigan, No. 1 Ohio State, and No. 7 Indiana in November.
After Week 6, all of Purdue's remaining opponents have a winning record. The combined record of those seven opponents is 27-8. It's going to be a tough road for Odom and the Boilermakers the rest of the way.
Purdue's remaining 2025 schedule
- Oct. 11 — at Minnesota (3-2)
- Oct. 18 — at Northwestern (3-2)
- Oct. 25 — vs. Rutgers (3-2)
- Nov. 1 — at No. 15 Michigan (4-1)
- Nov. 8 — vs. No. 1 Ohio State (5-0)
- Nov. 15 — at Washington (4-1)
- Nov. 22 — OFF
- Nov. 28 — vs. No. 7 Indiana (5-0)
Is bowl eligibility a possibility?
After a 1-11 season in 2024 and a 2-3 start to the season, Purdue fans are mostly worried with getting a win in Big Ten play right now. But because there's so much season remaining, the question must be asked: is bowl eligibility still a possibility?
Losing to Illinois on Saturday was a big hit to Purdue's postseason chances, but they're certainly not eliminated from contention. It would have to start with a win this weekend against Minnesota.
This next three-game stretch is the most important on Purdue's schedule. The Boilermakers have games against Minnesota, Northwestern, and Rutgers, all three sitting at 3-2 on the season.
If the Boilers can manage wins in all three games, they'd be 5-3 entering the month of November. But that's when things get really challenging. Getting a sixth victory would be difficult.
Purdue's last four opponents are No. 15 Michigan, No. 1 Ohio State, Washington, and No. 7 Indiana. After Week 6, those four teams own a combined 18-2 record. Games agaisnt Michigan and Washington are on the road.
In other words, the Boilermakers would need to pull off a significant upset in November to get into the postseason conversation. It's not impossible, but it would certainly be a major obstacle.
For reference, ESPN's FPI gives Purdue a 2.4% chance to hit the six-win mark and earn a bowl bid.
Yes, right now, it's a "one game at a time" mentality for Odom and the Boilermakers. But the postseason outlook points to the importance of the next three games on the schedule for Purdue.
