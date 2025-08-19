Court Denies Injunction for Former Purdue, Current USC OL Hoping for 6th Season
A court denied DJ Wingfield's opportunity to play a sixth season of college football on Monday, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos. The former Purdue and current USC offensive lineman filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in July after he was denied a waiver to play during the 2025 season.
Monday, Los Angeles Judge James Selna ruled against Wingfield, essentially ending the offensive lineman's hopes of playing for the Trojans this coming season. Because he spent two years playing at the junior college level, Wingfield believed he still had one year of eligibility remaining and hoped the court would overturn the NCAA's ruling.
Wingfield started his college football career at El Camino College in 2019 and 2021, then spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at New Mexico. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman then spent the 2024 campaign at Purdue, starting in all 12 games for the Boilermakers.
Wingfield was expected to have a major role along USC's offensive line this coming season. But it seems like Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will have to find another answer up front.
USC will travel to West Lafayette for a showdown with Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.
