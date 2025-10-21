How Does QB Malachi Singleton Change Purdue's Offense?
Purdue may have a new quarterback under center to start Saturday's game against Rutgers. With Ryan Browne's status in doubt after suffering a shoulder injury against Northwestern, Malachi Singleton could be the one to lead the Boilermakers on Homecoming.
On Monday, head coach Barry Odom said Browne's status would be listed as "doubtful" for Saturday, though they'll continue to monitor his situation throughout the week. That would likely mean Singleton gets the starting job, and Bennett Meredith would move into the backup role.
Until Browne's injury at Northwestern, Singleton had been used sparingly in Purdue's offense this season. He had been used in the run game, utilizing his speed and strength at different points throughout the season.
Singleton's skill set is slightly different than Browne's, so how would it impact how offensive coordinator Josh Henson calls the game?
"I mean, there are more things we feel comfortable with him doing in the quarterback run game than we do with Ryan," Henson said on Monday. "From the passing game point of it, I called all the same plays [against Northwestern]."
Singleton flashed his rushing ability in Purdue's 27-20 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 11. He came into the game in the first quarter and ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run, giving the Boilermakers an early 7-0 lead.
For Saturday's game against Northwestern, Singleton looked prepared to take over for Browne. Overall, the offense had an ugly day, yet the transfer quarterback came into the game and completed 11-of-20 passes for 187 yards, throwing one interception.
Odom said the way Singleton has worked in practice gives them the ultimate confidence that he can succeed in the starting role, if that's required of him come Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.
"I think we know what we can do. We have great confidence in him because of the way he's prepared since he's been here," Odom said. "He needs to play within the call, but he also needs 10 guys around him to play really well."
Singleton battled through fall camp
One of the reasons Purdue's staff has such confidence in Singleton's ability is because of the competition he gave Browne throughout fall camp. Henson said the battle for the top spot on the depth chart came down to the wire.
"The battle for the starting job was a battle. When we announced it, it really led up into that week," Henson said. "So, Malachi is a really good player who can win games."
Until Saturday, we hadn't seen a large sample size of Singleton. In the previous five games, he had thrown just eight passes, completing five for 68 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He ran the ball 15 times for 122 yards, with the lone touchdown coming against Minnesota.
If Singleton does get the start, he'll be charged with trying to help Purdue get its first Big Ten win of the season and snapping a 13-game losing streak to league opponents.
