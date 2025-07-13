Purdue Wins Recruiting Battle Against Florida State, Indiana for 3-Star Pass Rusher
Purdue continues to bulk up its defensive line in the 2026 recruiting class. On Saturday, the Boilermakers landed a major commitment from Katrell Webb, a talented three-star defensive end out of Suwanee, Ga.
Webb committed to Purdue over Florida State and Indiana, schools that were also included in his top three choices. He held a total of 40 offers.
"Ultimately I chose Purdue because I believe in the new coaching staff. I am not committing to the previous Purdue, I am committing to the now and future Purdue," Webb wrote on X. "I believe that Coach (Barry) Odom along with Coach (Jake) Trump, and Coach (Kelvin) Green are going to do great things for Purdue.
"My decision wasn't easy at all. I have a very great connection with the schools that recruited me, but I believe Purdue is where I'm needed and the place where I can thrive. They did the best job recruiting me and my family. Thank you God!"
Webb is listed as a 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher. He ranks as the No. 51 defensive end in the class and the No. 530 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
During the 2024 football season at Collins Hill, Webb had an outstanding year. He racked up 68 total tackles with 29 tackles for loss. He was also responsible for 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
The addition of Webb is a nice boost for the Boilers, who now have 20 players committed to the class. They now have commitments from six defensive linemen in the 2026 class.
