How to Watch Purdue Football's Week 1 Game vs. Indiana State
The long-awaited start of the 2024 Purdue football season has finally arrived. On Saturday, the Boilermakers will take the field for the first time, hosting in-state FCS foe Indiana State.
Coach Ryan Walters enters his second year with the program after finishing 4-8 last season. The Boilermakers are looking to prove the doubters wrong after being selected to finish 18th in the Big Ten.
Here's how you can tune in for Saturday's showdown from West Lafayette.
How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana State
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (0-0)
- What: Purdue's 2024 season opener
- When: Saturday, Aug. 31 at Noon ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,441)
- TV: Big Ten Network – Use Big Ten Network's GameFinder tool: Enter your zip code and TV provider, and the GameFinder will tell you the channel and network where you can watch the game: CLICK HERE
- TV announcers: Pat Boylan (play-by-play); J Leman (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Purdue is a 33.5-point favorite over Indiana State via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Indiana State 2023 record: 1-10 overall, 1-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana State 6-0
- Last meeting: Purdue and Indiana State last played on Sept. 22, 2022 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers recorded a 56-0 victory. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 211 yards with four touchdowns and wide receiver Charlie Jones had 133 yards and three touchdown catches on nine receptions. Devin Mockobee rushed for 78 yards and a score.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in West Lafayette is predicted to be 81 degrees with a low of 65 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain early in the day, but the percentage drops to just 10% at the scheduled kickoff time.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters enters his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. There were some positives from Walters' first season at Purdue in 2023. The Boilers had the third-best rushing offense in the Big Ten (169.1 yards per game) and third in sacks (35).
Curt Mallory, Indiana State: This will be Mallory's seventh season at the helm in Terre Haute, owning a career record of 20-47 at Indiana State. His best year with the program came in 2018, when the Sycamores finished with a 7-4 record. The last two seasons have been incredibly tough for Indiana State, posting a 3-19 overall record from 2022-23. Mallory is the son of former Indiana University coach Bill Mallory.
