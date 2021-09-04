It's Game Day, Purdue Football Program Excited to Have Fans Back at Ross-Ade Stadium

The wait is finally over. Purdue football takes the field against Oregon State on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and the Boilermakers' players and coaches have been waiting to get fans back at Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's been 644 days since the last time Purdue had a full crowd of fans cheering on the football team inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

It was an adjustment for the Boilermakers as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented attendees in the stands last season, but weeks of practice have led to the team's season opener against Oregon State. Purdue is anxious to play again in front of those who bleed gold and black.

"It feels like we haven't had a true home game in a long time," Purdue redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop said. "So just getting back and having some sort of normal feeling. It's exciting to get to see the student section and have your family and friends there. And just having old players back, too, is going to be really, really fun."

Ross-Ade Stadium will operate at 100% capacity during the 2021 college football season, and when the Boilermakers take on the Beavers on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET, they are expecting a nearly sold-out crowd.

The sights, sounds and smells just before kickoff are things that the program has missed out on since 2019.

"Really, that's what college football is about," coach Jeff Brohm said. "So we're looking forward to getting back to it, all of us are. Players, coaches, fans, all you guys I mean, you know, the spirit, the band, the tailgating, the people, that's what it's all about.

"So our guys work hard to not only perform well, but they want to try to put on a show for their friends and their fans and represent the school in a positive way. So yeah, that's going to be fun. And we look forward to it."

Leading up to this week's game Purdue players and coaches couldn't hide their excitement for getting back in front of a crowd. As soon as fans were mentioned in the presence of senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander, he started smiling from ear to ear.

He said he can't wait.

"We missed the fans. Last year, as you were playing, you didn't really understand or see what it really meant to have fans at the field until after the season," Alexander said. "Some of those games, it would have been cool to have our fans at home. When you're at home, you always got that home field advantage, and fans is part of that."

The anticipation for Week 1 can finally be let loose Saturday night. As Purdue football looks to start the season with a victory, having fans back will only boost the confidence of the players out on the field.

"It's gonna be fun. I mean, I've been looking forward to it ever since they said the capacity is gonna be 100%," junior quarterback Jack Plummer said. "Under the lights, the first game should be fun. And I would imagine the fans are kind of itching to get back out there too."

