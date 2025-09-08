Josh Henson Spent 3 Years at USC — How Much Could That Help Purdue?
When Purdue steps onto the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Big Ten showdown against USC, it's going to have some inside intelligence on its side. That information comes from offensive coordinator Josh Henson, who spent the last three seasons working on Lincoln Riley's staff in Los Angeles.
Henson worked at USC from 2022-24 as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He was hired by Barry Odom to be Purdue's play-calling offensive coordinator and tight ends coach ahead of the 2025 season.
During the week of preparation for Purdue's Big Ten opener against USC, Henson's colleagues are picking his brain to gain an advantage on Saturday.
"Obviously, Josh was there for the last three years, so his understanding of personnel would be a little more intimate and detailed than just a normal week," Odom said on Monday. "Any information we can gain in any way possible, we're always trying to find an edge for our team, schematically, physically, and all the things that go into that."
In today's era of college football, it's hard to fully understand a team from year to year, especially with the transfer portal so heavily at play. Henson did acknowledge that he has an understanding of USC's personnel.
That knowledge helps the Purdue offense prepare for what it might see from a defensive standpoint this weekend.
"I do know their personnel well. They do have some new guys who are playing well up front on the defensive line," Henson said. "Is there an advantage? Yeah, sure, because you know, intimately, what they're capable of. You have a feel for the things you need to work on to get ready for each guy as you're heading through the week."
Henson's familiarity with USC's offense could also assist Purdue defensive coordinator Mike Scherer with his game plan. But when asked about the influence Henson has had early on in preparation for Saturday's Big Ten clash, Scherer didn't reveal much information.
"We've had conversations," he said.
Yes, Henson's understanding of USC's personnel certainly provides Purdue with an advantage heading into Saturday's Big Ten opener. But Odom did say that, while they've leaned on their offensive coordinator a little more this week, nothing is drastically different from a standard week of preparation.
"I think you always look to gain an edge or an advantage anyway," Odom said. "The coordinators, every single week, we'll do a debriefing on the other side on what we think, what we see. Any information they have through their lens."
Riley spoke highly of Henson hire
Henson may be standing on a different sideline, but Riley still has a lot of respect for his former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He heaped plenty of praise on the former USC assistant at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas.
"He's a really good coach, great human being, great person," Riley said in a video posted by Sam King of the Journal & Courier. "Not a surprise at all that somebody would hire him as a play-calling OC ... it was a really good hire."
This weekend, Henson and Riley will be competitors, both trying to get their team to 1-0 in league play and 3-0 overall. But, when it's all over, there is still plenty of love between the two.
"He'll be great for that staff, great for Barry," Riley said. "He did an awesome job for us, and I'm happy for him."
